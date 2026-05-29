Chennai corporation commissioner inspects Amma Unavagam, ongoing projects in Royapuram

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected the ongoing infrastructure works in Royapuram, including works in Amma Unavagam, road improvement works, a playground, a park and a crematorium, on Friday.
He inspected Amma Unavagam located inside Stanley Medical College Hospital campus, where he reviewed food quality and services provided to the public.
He later reviewed works being carried out on MC Road under the Singara Chennai urban improvement programme. The project, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.04 crore, includes laying granite cobblestone roads, pedestrian pathways, decorative street lighting, signage, SWDs and sewage infrastructure. Officials were instructed to complete the works and open them for public use at the earliest.
At Robinson Playground, the Commissioner reviewed basic amenities and infrastructure available for sports activities and interacted with children using the ground.
At the Moolakothalam crematorium, he reviewed maintenance and improvement works. Officials were directed to improve upkeep of the facility and take up greening measures, including tree planting and landscaping.