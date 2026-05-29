Chennai corporation commissioner inspects Amma Unavagam, ongoing projects in Royapuram

He inspected Amma Unavagam located inside Stanley Medical College Hospital campus, where he reviewed food quality and services provided to the public.

He later reviewed works being carried out on MC Road under the Singara Chennai urban improvement programme. The project, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 23.04 crore, includes laying granite cobblestone roads, pedestrian pathways, decorative street lighting, signage, SWDs and sewage infrastructure. Officials were instructed to complete the works and open them for public use at the earliest.