Chennai Corporation Commissioner holds all-party meet on revision of electoral rolls

CHENNAI: An all-party meeting was held under the leadership of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran at Ripon building on Monday, to discuss the revision of electoral rolls for the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai.

The Election Commission of India has ordered a special summary revision of the electoral rolls with January 1 as the qualifying date. The draft electoral roll for 2025 will be published on October 29.

Pre-revision activities such as creation of new polling stations, reorganisation of polling stations, their relocation to other buildings, and renaming them have been instructed. A draft electoral roll was released by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on August 29 for the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai.

The requests have been received from political parties and individuals regarding the reorganisation of polling stations. Based on their requests and field inspections by the ERO and Deputy Collector (Elections), changes have been proposed to the stations.

Out of the 3,719 polling stations, three new stations will be created, 33 will be reorganised, and some will be merged. As many as 78 stations will have their buildings changed, and three stations will have their names changed. These changes are being made based on the reports from the concerned ERO.

After all these modifications, the total number of polling stations in Chennai district will be 3,718.