Chennai corporation commissioner flags off election bus to create awareness

The official also flagged off and inspected vehicles with election awareness slogans centred around the blue crow mascot named "Namma Thanga". There are 3,300 BOVs, and 400 large compactor vehicles working across and posters have been stuck on 100 vehicles so far. The posters will be pasted on remaining BOVs in the next couple of days, the release said. "Our goal is to create complete awareness among the voters. As many awareness measures as possible will be undertaken this month," added the release.