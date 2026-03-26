Chennai corporation commissioner flags off election bus to create awareness

CHENNAI: With the Assembly election fast approaching, district election officer and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran flagged off an election awareness bus and Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) at Ripon Building on Thursday to stress the need for 100 per cent voting across all 16 constituencies in the city.
A press release from Chennai Corporation said, "A vintage bus of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has been used to help people realise the importance of voting and the duties of voters. Thirteen LED monitors containing the slogan 'Election Festival, Tamil Nadu's Great Festival' will be displayed. The vehicle will be operating daily from 8 am to 8 pm, provided with a route chart detailing the places."
The vehicle would be parked at prominent locations and areas without traffic congestion, to let the public board and watch awareness videos. Similarly, a ramp facility has been provided for persons with disabilities to board the bus.
The official also flagged off and inspected vehicles with election awareness slogans centred around the blue crow mascot named "Namma Thanga". There are 3,300 BOVs, and 400 large compactor vehicles working across and posters have been stuck on 100 vehicles so far. The posters will be pasted on remaining BOVs in the next couple of days, the release said. "Our goal is to create complete awareness among the voters. As many awareness measures as possible will be undertaken this month," added the release.
Assistant District Election Officer K Karpagam, Chennai district collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, RDC North Katta Ravi Teja and other officials were present at the event.