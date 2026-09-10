Chennai Corporation commences volunteer registration on Namma Chennai App and GCC website ahead of Northeast Monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has officially opened volunteer registration on 'Namma Chennai' mobile app and corporations official website ahead of the Northeast Monsoon season, following the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's suggestion.
The GCC commissioner GS Sameeran, announced that d a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday. CM issued instructions regarding precautionary measures for the upcoming monsoon.
To bolster disaster response efforts, he ordered the launch of a registration process to allow the general public, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), associations, and other groups to seamlessly collaborate with the government and the GCC.
According to Commissioner, the initiative is designed to coordinate volunteer services during disasters and deploy volunteers based on their specific areas of interest. The public and organizations willing to partner with the government for emergency relief are requested to register immediately.
Interested individuals and groups can register via the GCC website https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/ or the upgraded 'Namma Chennai' app.
1. User Registration
Download the 'Namma Chennai' app through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Open the app and log in or register using your registered mobile number and a One-Time Password (OTP).
New users must create an account by entering their name, mobile number, email address, physical address, and pincode.
2. Filling the Volunteer Registration Form
Select the 'Volunteer Registration' option on the home page of the application or website.
Choose the appropriate category from Individual, Corporate, or NGO or Associations.
Users must upload emergency contact details, ID proof, and any previous disaster management experience.
Select your Area of Expertise and Preferred Zone for volunteering. If you are willing to work in any part of the GCC, you may choose the any area in Chennai option.
After entering all the details, complete the OTP verification and submit the form.