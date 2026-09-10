Chennai Corporation commences volunteer registration on Namma Chennai App and GCC website ahead of Northeast Monsoon

2. Filling the Volunteer Registration Form

Select the 'Volunteer Registration' option on the home page of the application or website.

Choose the appropriate category from Individual, Corporate, or NGO or Associations.

Users must upload emergency contact details, ID proof, and any previous disaster management experience.

Select your Area of Expertise and Preferred Zone for volunteering. If you are willing to work in any part of the GCC, you may choose the any area in Chennai option.

After entering all the details, complete the OTP verification and submit the form.