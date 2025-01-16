CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared at least 5,323.42 metric tons of construction and demolition waste across various zones from January 7 to January 13 as part of an intensive clean-up drive.

The civic body cleaned many roads, bus stands, parks, cemeteries, flyovers, areas under flyovers, and underpasses intensively and also removed garbage, construction waste, posters, and advertising hoardings.

The highest amount of 883.17 metric tonnes of waste was collected in the Teynampet zone, followed by 831.72 metric tonnes in the Adyar zone, 815 metric tonnes in the Tondiarpet zone, and 746.81 metric tonnes in the Anna Nagar zone. At least 732.35 metric tonnes of debris was collected from the Kodambakkam zone, 695.95 metric tonnes from Royapuram zone and 618.42 metric tonnes from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

In total, 59 vehicles and other machines were used to transport the collected waste to the dumping grounds in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. The intensive cleaning drive will continue in the remaining eight zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur today.

A press release from the civic body urged the public to cooperate with the corporation's cleaning efforts by ensuring proper disposal of waste and avoiding littering public spaces.

It also added that construction debris should be dumped only at designated locations and fifteen designated points have been identified across the city for the same. The GCC requested the citizens to use these facilities to dispose of their waste responsibly.