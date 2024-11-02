Chennai Corporation collects 213.6 MT cracker waste during Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected a total of 213.61 metric tonnes of cracker waste during Deepavali festivities. Among the 15 zones, the highest of 21.69 metric tonnes of waste was generated and collected from Valasavakkam (zone 11).

The hazardous waste has been collected and transferred to the processing plant at Gummidipoondi.

On Deepavali day, the civic body collected 53.86 metric tonnes of cracker waste across the city. Of this, the highest amount of cracker waste was generated in Perungudi (zone 14), with 6.04 metric tonnes, followed by Valasavakkam (zone 11) 5.57 MT, as per GCC data.

Similarly, on Friday, up to 4 pm, a total of 159.75 MT of cracker waste was collected in the city. Of this, Anna Nagar (zone 8) generated the highest amount of 15.48 MT. The second highest amount of waste was collected from Ambattur (zone 7), with 14.78 metric tonnes.

Of the 15 zones, the least amount of waste -- 3.73 MT -- was collected from Shollinganallur (zone 15) over the last two days.

A senior GCC official said conservancy workers toiled from dawn till dusk, bringing every corner of the city back to life. The Chennai Corporation intensified the clearing of garbage on Oct 31 and Nov 1 -- Valasavakkam generated 21.69 MT of cracker waste, followed by Teynampet (zone 9), with 20 MT, and Anna Nagar (zone 8), with 19 MT of waste.