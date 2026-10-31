Chennai Corporation collects 1,309 e-waste items in city-wide drive

Held under the Government of India’s Special Campaign 6.0, the initiative collected 3 mobile phones, 38 computers, 11 laptops, 82 keyboards, 361 televisions, 34 ceiling fans, and 780 other electronic devices.

The campaign received a good response from the public, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), educational institutions, and commercial establishments. In another separate event, the intensive drive was carried out at Kannagi Nagar.