Chennai Corporation collects 1,309 e-waste items in city-wide drive

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a door-to-door e-waste collection drive on Saturday, gathering 1,309 unused or damaged electrical and electronic items across the city.
Held under the Government of India’s Special Campaign 6.0, the initiative collected 3 mobile phones, 38 computers, 11 laptops, 82 keyboards, 361 televisions, 34 ceiling fans, and 780 other electronic devices.
The campaign received a good response from the public, Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), educational institutions, and commercial establishments. In another separate event, the intensive drive was carried out at Kannagi Nagar.
South Regional Deputy Commissioner Aftab Rasool inspected the mosquito control and waste removal efforts. A dedicated team of 41 sanitation workers from private contractors, alongside 20 vector control personnel, carried out the operation. Equipped with fogging machines and chemical sprayers, the workers successfully covered 5,800 households across 42 streets.