Chennai Corporation clears 78 metric tonnes of waste from TNUHDB tenements

Of the total waste removed, 51 MT was garbage and 27 MT was construction and demolition (C&D) debris.

The drive was undertaken following the directions of GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran to ensure clean and hygienic living conditions for residents. Sanitation workers cleared accumulated garbage, construction debris, unwanted materials and unauthorised posters and banners from the tenements. Overgrown grass, weeds and bushes surrounding the residential blocks were also removed. Debris dumped in parks, playgrounds, setback areas and spaces between residential blocks was cleared as part of the operation.

The civic body deployed 1,142 sanitation workers and 225 vehicles across the city to carry out the drive.