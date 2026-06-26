Chennai Corporation cancels Rs 284-crore footpath project tenders

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has cancelled tenders worth Rs 284 crore floated for footpath development works across the city following allegations of irregularities in the project.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, all 35 tenders linked to the scheme have been scrapped after a review of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) reportedly revealed multiple discrepancies.
During the examination of the project report, officials found that the overall project cost had allegedly been inflated. The review also indicated that certain tender conditions may have been framed in a manner favourable to select contractors.
Officials further said the estimated cost of constructing footpaths was significantly higher than prevailing rates, with expenditure per metre reportedly pegged at nearly four times the usual cost.
The review also found that several non-essential components had been included in the project report, potentially resulting in substantial financial burden on the government.
Civic officials said the inclusion of such additional works had raised concerns over the project's financial viability and transparency.
The Chennai Corporation said the Detailed Project Report would be re-examined before the project is taken up again. It also stated that an inquiry would be conducted into the allegations and irregularities flagged during the review process.
Officials maintained that the project would be revised and implemented only after necessary corrections and approvals are completed.