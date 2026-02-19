Chennai Corporation budget: Second round of anti-rabies drive planned at Rs 3.5 crore

A three-year mosquito and vector control programme using real-time monitoring of larval density has been proposed across waterways and SWDs, including the Cooum, Adyar and Buckingham Canal. GCC to deploy advanced equipment and insecticides to identify breeding hotspots and control mosquito population, with an estimated annual cost of about Rs 25 crore.

The Corporation will introduce a QR code facility in handheld POS devices used by field staff for collecting property tax. Owners can scan and pay the amount instantly and will receive the receipts through WhatsApp.

The existing Quality Control Department will be converted into a new Quality Control and Project Development Department, positioned as the GCC’s central unit for infrastructure planning and project execution. The role is to translate plans and major policy ideas into investment-ready, implementable infrastructure projects, while ensuring timely execution and quality compliance. The department is divided into four – Architecture – Urban Design, PPP – Project Structuring, Urban Greening – Sustainability and Quality control

Safety upgrades has been proposed on 15 high-traffic bus route roads across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. The works include road widening, concrete tabletop speed breakers, warning and information signage, bollards and audio alert systems aimed at improving pedestrian safety and regulating vehicle movement on busy stretches. The selected roads span multiple zones and include Basin road, MMDA 2nd and 3rd main roads, Padikuppam Main Road, Church street, Gangaiamman Koil road etc..