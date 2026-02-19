Chennai Corporation budget: 30 water bodies to be restored at Rs 100 crore

CHENNAI: The Storm Water Drain (SWD) department will carry out restoration works for Rs 100 crore, aiming to increase water storage capacity and raise groundwater levels. This includes restoring 30 key water bodies in public use, including Ambattur Lake, Manjambakkam Lake (Madhavarm zone), Pullakkeni, Vaiyapuri and Shalimar Garden Ponds in Sholinganallur zones.
New flood-protection retaining walls and chain link fencing will be installed at Rs 55 crore in 44 locations along the waterways within the GCC limits where such barriers are currently missing.
In Anna Nagar zone, construction of a 3.60-metre limited-use subway crossing the railway line to connect McNichols Road and EVR Periyar Salai has been announced at Rs 25 crore. This aims to reduce traffic congestion near the Dr Guruswamy Bridge by providing an easy route for light vehicles.
Restoration of the Kakkan bridge and construction of footbridges in wards 175 and 176 at Rs 5 crore was also announced. Kakkan bridge connects Srinivasa Nagar and Gomathi Nagar to the 200-Feet Inner Ring Road and widens the bridge over the Velachery Main Canal at Raj Bhavan Colony.
Two damaged bridges across Mambalam Canal, Mupparappan Street and CIT Nagar North Road will be rebuilt at Rs 7.20 crore. The old bridge across the Kodungaiyur Canal at South Avenue Road will be demolished and replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.
Escalators at the pedestrian bridges at Haddows Road, Peters Road, and Taluk Office Road will be installed for Rs 1.50 crore.