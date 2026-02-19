Chennai Corporation budget: 30 water bodies to be restored at Rs 100 crore

Restoration of the Kakkan bridge and construction of footbridges in wards 175 and 176 at Rs 5 crore was also announced. Kakkan bridge connects Srinivasa Nagar and Gomathi Nagar to the 200-Feet Inner Ring Road and widens the bridge over the Velachery Main Canal at Raj Bhavan Colony.

Two damaged bridges across Mambalam Canal, Mupparappan Street and CIT Nagar North Road will be rebuilt at Rs 7.20 crore. The old bridge across the Kodungaiyur Canal at South Avenue Road will be demolished and replaced at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Escalators at the pedestrian bridges at Haddows Road, Peters Road, and Taluk Office Road will be installed for Rs 1.50 crore.