Chennai Corporation begins surveying streets with caste names

To implement the change, the State Government issued a GO 313 through the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on October 6, which outlines guidelines for removing or changing public names that denote caste or promote social discrimination.

The letter from the Social Justice Department asked the Corporation to inspect public infrastructure and take appropriate corrective action. Meanwhile, a State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, is scheduled to take place soon to review progress.