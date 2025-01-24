Chennai Corporation begins construction of 39 fitness centres for women being built for Rs 10 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun the construction of 39 fitness centres for women at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore under phase one. The initiative has been carried out based on the announcement by Mayor R Priya during the 2024-2025 budget.

During the session, Mayor Priya announced that since there were no gyms exclusively for women in the city, the GCC would establish ‘EmpowHer’ in all 200 wards.

So, steps have been taken to construct 39 fitness centres for women at a cost of Rs. 9.97 crore in the first phase. Mayor Priya stated, “While there are fitness centres for men under the corporation limit, women do not have an indoor place to work-out. To address this gap, EmpowHER fitness centres for women would be established.”

At present, 22 centres are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.44 crore, and 4 more are about to begin at Rs 75.53 lakh. Addition, the civic body has identified places to construct 13 more gyms for women in the city, for which Rs 3.78 crore has been allocated, noted a release from GCC.

It’s noteworthy that zonal level officials and ward members have identified places for these centres in their respective areas.