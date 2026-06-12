Chennai Corporation app's glitch costs nearly full month salary for contract healthcare workers

"I receive Rs 16,500 every month, and for May, I received only Rs 2,500. Some colleagues received just Rs 4,000 or Rs 6,000. How am I supposed to support my family with two school-going children? We do not even get payslips, which hinders us from looking for new jobs," a staff nurse rued.



A doctor from the Royapuram zone noted that while the attendance application had been under trial for a few months, officials gave no concrete information on its final implementation date. "We thought the app-based attendance would be fully implemented by June. However, the GCC enforced it in the middle of May without informing us," added a staff nurse from the Alandur zone.



As the app only runs on Android phones, which is a hindrance to users of basic feature phones and iPhones, many staff members have rejected the implementation of the app, another doctor said.



"GCC will credit the remaining salaries to everyone within the next three days by verifying attendance from physical registers. The technical glitches will be resolved. Three months ago, the application was also made available on iOS," City Health Officer M Jagadeesan told DT Next, adding that he has requested the protesters to formally submit their queries in writing on Friday.