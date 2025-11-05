Chennai Corporation announces strict regulations for erection of temporary flagpoles

CHENNAI: In an effort to enforce a recent High Court directive, the Chennai Corporation has announced strict regulations for the erection of temporary flagpoles across the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the move comes after an order in January from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court mandated the removal of all unauthorized flagpoles belonging to political, caste, religious, and other organizations from public spaces, state and national highways and local body-owned properties across Tamil Nadu by April 28 of this year.

Following this the state government set up committees to oversee the regulation of these flagpoles and also issued guidelines for erecting them. The guidelines strictly prohibit the installation of flagpoles on roadsides or in the central median areas of roads for events organized by political parties and other groups. It also states that no flagpole should remain erected for more than three days.

Subsequently, the Chennai corporation has noted that permission is mandatory for installing any temporary flagpole within its jurisdiction. The rule applies to flagpoles erected during political party campaigns and events including election campaigns, protests and festivals. The civic body has also warned that any flagpoles erected without authorization will be taken down without notice.

