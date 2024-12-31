Chennai Corpn to demolish, rebuild 19 bridges over water channels for Rs 45.03 crore

CHENNAI: As many as 19 bridges over the water channels, including Buckingham Canal and Virugambakkam Canal, will be demolished and reconstructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure a free flow of water, especially during the monsoon, and to prevent inundation in residential areas. An estimated Rs 45.03 crore has been allocated for the same.

According to a resolution passed at the council meeting on Monday, the local body has identified small bridges that obstruct the free flow of water. Of these, 19 bridges are old and damaged and would be reconstructed. At least seven of these damaged ones are across the Otteri Canal including VOC Nagar Bridge, Otteri Bridge, and bridges at New Avadi Road, and New Farrance Road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. A total of Rs 9 crore has been allocated for their works, the resolution noted.

Additionally, nine more bridges that obstruct water across the Virugambakkam Canal, such as the Nerkundram Road Bridge, Sai Nagar Bridge, Thirukumaran Puram 3rd Street Bridge, 100 Feet Road Bridge, and bridges at Tamilar Street K.C. Mani Road, Indira Gandhi Street, Kannagi Street, and Kamaraj Third Street will be demolished. An estimated Rs 15 crore has been allocated.

Furthermore, the old bridge connecting East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road, along with one bridge each in the Palavakkam and Thuraipakkam areas of Buckingham Canal will be demolished. The local body has allocated more than Rs 21 crore for their demolition and reconstruction works.

Meanwhile, a resolution passed during the council meeting said the pension rate for retired people and their family members has been increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent, effective July 1, 2024. Similarly, the salary for LKG and UKG teachers has been increased to Rs 14,150 from Rs 11,970.