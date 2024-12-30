Chennai Corpn launches phase 2 of bus stop cleaning drive across city

CHENNAI: The city corporation will kickstart the second phase of mass cleaning activities at 1,363 bus stops today. Additionally, damages on the bus shelters will be identified and rectified as a part of the cleaning drive.

An average of 5,900 metric tons of solid waste are being removed daily in the city as solid waste management activities are being carried out meticulously. Removal of construction and wood waste, cleaning waterbodies and drains, and emptying waste bins where large amounts of garbage accumulate are some of the activities taken up in the amplified cleaning drive.

On August 21, over 1,200 bus stops across the city were cleaned under the drive, where 48 metric tons of garbage, 47 MT construction waste, over 4,000 posters and 47 illegal advertising banners were removed as part of the drive, an official release from the Ripon Building stated.

Similarly, phase two of mass cleaning at 1,363 bus stops will be carried out on Monday from 6 am to 8 am in all 15 zones. During the drive, the sanitary workers of the Chennai corporation will remove the garbage and construction waste, posters and illegal advertising banners will be removed, and encroachments near the bus stops will be evicted.

The release further stated that they would ensure that the bus shelters and seats would be washed during the drive. Any damages in the shelters will be identified, and the estimated cost will be determined.