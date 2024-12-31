Chennai to get 5 more animal birth control centres

CHENNAI: Considering the surge in the city's stray dog population, the Chennai Corporation has passed a resolution to establish additional animal birth control (ABC) centres in five zones, which are expected to conduct at least 30,000 sterilisation surgeries annually.

To control their population growth, sterilisation of street dogs has been done in five ABC centres at Pulianthope, Kannammapet, Lloyd's Colony, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur. Additionally, the corporation has obtained approval for new animal birth control centres in Manali zone (zone 2), Madhavaram zone (zone 3), Ambattur zone (zone 7), Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11) and Perungudi zone (zone 14).

The city has a total of 1,80,157 street dogs, and 27 per cent of them have been sterilised. As many as 22,229 complaints have been received from the public in the 2023-24 financial year. Following this, the civic body has planned to construct five additional ABC centres at Tiruvottiyur zone (zone 1), Tondiarpet zone (zone 4), Royapuram zone (zone 5), Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) and Adyar zone (zone 13), noted a resolution.

As many as 500 ABC surgeries are expected to be performed every month at each newly proposed centre, at a total cost of Rs 1.20 crore per year.

Of this, approximately 15,000 sterilisations will be done on both male and female dogs. The rate for a surgery is Rs 450 for female dogs and Rs 350 for male dogs at the ABC centres.

Meanwhile, the civic body set up horse shelters at Chepauk, Light House and Besant Nagar based on the request from Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB). As many horses are being used for recreational rides along the Marina and Besant Nagar beaches. Following this, a meeting was held with the GCC commissioner, TNAWB officials, volunteer organisations, and horse owners, where they pointed out that horses are kept without proper accommodation and care. They requested the corporation to provide shelters for the horses and install water troughs in beach areas.

Additionally, horse owners have also requested the commissioner to set up shelters for horses. Once these shelters are established, the owners will be fully responsible for their continuous care, including feeding, treatment, and all other maintenance needs. Based on their request, three spots have been identified and at least 41,000 sq ft is required to maintain 200 horses in these places. The resolution further noted that Rs 21.60 lakh per year for veterinary doctors and horse handlers.