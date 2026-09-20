Chennai: Cops use AI tool to nab absconder

The arrested person was identified as Sheik Abdullah. Abdullah was among five persons arrested and remanded in connection with the murder of Pandiyamani under the Tiruvottiyur police limits in 2007. After securing bail, he stopped appearing before the magistrate for trial, leading to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) being issued against him in 2010.

During a recent review of pending cases, top police officials directed personnel to execute long-pending warrants, after which the SCS team was assigned the case.