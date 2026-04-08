Chennai: Cops track 600 CCTV cams, nab snatcher duo

CHENNAI: After a painstaking investigation that involved tracking footage from 600 CCTV cameras, the Selaiyur police nabbed two suspects who were allegedly involved in a chain snatching after attacking an elderly woman near Tambaram.
The incident happened when the victim, Manjula (74), a resident of Sivasakthi Nagar in Rajakilpakkam near Selaiyur, was returning home after shopping at a supermarket on Madambakkam Main Road on March 29 night. Two men riding a bike and wearing helmets approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground, and snatched her eight-sovereign gold chain worth around Rs 8 lakh before fleeing the spot at high speed.
Manjula sustained minor injuries to her hands after being pushed down. Onlookers alerted the police control room, following which Selaiyur police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.
Accused tracked using CCTV, arrested in Madambakkam
A special team led by senior officers analysed footage from over 600 CCTV cameras in and around the area, which revealed that the duo roamed across several parts of the city, including OMR and ECR, throughout the night after committing the crime.
Based on leads, police traced the suspects in Padmavathi Nagar in Madambakkam and arrested them. They were identified as Muthuselvam (25) and Vellaiyan (25), both from Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi.
Accused confess motive; stolen chain recovered
During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they came to Chennai after being saddled with heavy debts in their native place. Here, they resorted to chain snatching.
Police recovered the eight-sovereign chain and also seized the bike used in the crime, which was fitted with a fake number plate. Both were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.