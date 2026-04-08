Chennai: Cops track 600 CCTV cams, nab snatcher duo

The incident happened when the victim, Manjula (74), a resident of Sivasakthi Nagar in Rajakilpakkam near Selaiyur, was returning home after shopping at a supermarket on Madambakkam Main Road on March 29 night. Two men riding a bike and wearing helmets approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground, and snatched her eight-sovereign gold chain worth around Rs 8 lakh before fleeing the spot at high speed.

Manjula sustained minor injuries to her hands after being pushed down. Onlookers alerted the police control room, following which Selaiyur police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.