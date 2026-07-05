Chennai cops seize 450 kg gutkha in separate incidents

About 450 kg of gutka products were seized.

On Saturday (July 4), during a search at a suspect's house, a police team found about 83.5 kg of gutkha stored in the house and arrested Mohammed Anas (29).

In another operation, police conducted surveillance at United India Colony 3rd Cross Street in Kodambakkam and rounded up Bharathidasan (59), Mani (48) and Dinesh (34) of Saidapet, who were selling gutkha from an autorickshaw and seized about 25.35 kg of oral tobacco from them.