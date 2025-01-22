Chennai cops refuse to book case, man sets self on fire outside RK Nagar police station

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man, who set himself afire outside the RK Nagar police station on Monday evening, succumbed to the burn injuries on Tuesday.

Family members of the man, G Rajan of Pulianthope, claimed that he took the extreme step, as police did not register his complaint.

However, what transpired was different. Rajan was an employee at a steel workshop where an argument broke out between him and his colleague, Madhavan (46). Later in the day, both went to a Tasmac outlet and began drinking. Madhavan’s friend E Arun Kumar joined them, and together, they assaulted Rajan.

An irate and drunk Rajan went to the police station to file a complaint, but he was told to go home and come back when he became sober. Few hours later, he went again and since police allegedly did not register a case on his complaint, he immolated himself.

Police doused the fire and shifted him to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) with 90% burns, where he died.

Police arrested Arun alias Pongal for assaulting Rajan. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran took to social media and condemned the police for refusing to register a complaint and sought action against the cops for their alleged negligence. “The reason why such tragic incidents occur right in front of the police station is that the police, which should be responsible for addressing the grievances and suffering of the people and providing them with appropriate protection, has become the puppet of the ruling party,” Dhinakaran stated and urged the CM to conduct a proper investigation into the incident.