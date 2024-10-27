Chennai cops arrest Hyderabad duo for forging certificates for US visa applicant

CHENNAI: Two persons from Hyderabad, proprietors of an overseas consultancy firm and a skill development institute, were arrested by the Greater Chennai City Police for forging education and employment experience certificates for US visa aspirants.

The Forgery Investigation Wing (FIW) of the city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) initiated probe based on a complaint from the US Consulate in Chennai.

The complaint stated that an applicant identified as Ajaykumar Bhandari had applied for a work visa showing a certificate of diploma in Hotel Management issued by Gandhi Institute of Technical and Management and a job experience from Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre, Hyderabad, which were found to be fake.

Investigations revealed that they were forged by a Hyderabad-based firm, 'Dream for Overseas Consultancy Private Ltd', after which the police arrested Balanandeshwara Rao, who runs the firm.

Police also arrested his accomplice Kopse Mahesh (49), who runs Sybell Technologies in Nizamabad.

The police said the duo collected Rs 5 – Rs 6 lakh per person for providing the fake certificates. Further investigations are on.