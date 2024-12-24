Chennai cops arrest 3 from Odisha including woman with 22 kg ganja

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) arrested three people, including a woman, from Odisha for allegedly smuggling and selling ganja. The police recovered 22 kg of the contraband worth Rs 2.2 lakhs from them.

According to the police, the arrested men are Bishraba Balvarsingh (26), Chandan Baliarsingh (27) and Anjana Digal (40). The police were monitoring the locality along the Pallavaram 200 Feet Road when they found the three people acting suspiciously. When checked, the police found the ganja.

Inquiries revealed that the trio smuggled the substance from Odisha and were planning to sell it to college students and construction workers. After an inquiry, all three were sent for judicial remand.