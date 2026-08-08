Chennai cops arrest 205 mule a/c holders

Apart from Chennai City, the accused were secured from districts across the state, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, among others.

"Cyber criminals generally use mule bank accounts, opened in someone else's name, to move the money they defraud from the public. The original account holder often "lends" or "sells" it to fraudsters for a commission. When a cybercriminal scams someone online, the victim's money is first transferred into a mule account. From there it's quickly moved to multiple other accounts or withdrawn as cash. This makes it hard for police to trace back to the real offender, " a police official said, adding that agents working for cyber fraudsters target students, job seekers and housewives and convince them to lend their bank accounts for a commission.