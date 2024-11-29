Chennai cop, associate arrested for meth peddling; more cops under scanner

CHENNAI: A policeman and his accomplice who were allegedly smuggling and distributing methamphetamine in Chennai were arrested by a special team.

Based on a tip off that the policeman, identified as James, was stocking and distributing meth, a special police team conducted a raid at his house in Vadapalani on Friday, said a Daily Thanthi report. After an intense search, the team found packets of methamphetamine hidden in his possession.

After arresting him, the officials found that he was working with an associate named Surendranath, a resident of Kolathur, who was picked up subsequently. Interrogation revealed that the duo had 10 grams of meth in their possession which was seized by the police.

After further inquiry, police said that more policemen could be involved in peddling meth and they were working towards tracing the network.