Chennai cop accused of POCSO dismissed

Head Constable P Velappan, who was attached to the crime wing of the Vadapalani police, was booked for sexually harassing a minor boy.

A case was registered at W-26 All-Women Police Station, Ashok Nagar, and Velappan was arrested on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

The Greater Chennai Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards offences against children, adding that stringent departmental action will follow criminal proceedings against personnel involved in such crimes.