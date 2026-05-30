Chennai cop accused of POCSO dismissed

CHENNAI: A head constable who was arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been dismissed from service on the orders of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj.
Head Constable P Velappan, who was attached to the crime wing of the Vadapalani police, was booked for sexually harassing a minor boy.
A case was registered at W-26 All-Women Police Station, Ashok Nagar, and Velappan was arrested on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.
The Greater Chennai Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards offences against children, adding that stringent departmental action will follow criminal proceedings against personnel involved in such crimes.
The Ashok Nagar AWPS is investigating further. The police said the victim is a native of Kanniyakumari district and a class 11 student. He had gone to his uncle's house in Kodambakkam for holidays when the incident took place.
The 35-year-old accused had gone to the boy's uncle’s house to have a few drinks. After the uncle passed out, Velappan allegedly sexually abused the boy.