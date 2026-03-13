Chennai: Convicted in Pocso case, youth gets 20-year jail term

CHENNAI: A special Pocso court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on the convict.
The case dates back to 2021, when the accused, then 21 years old, allegedly lured the minor girl from the T Nagar police district with the promise of marriage. He subsequently kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her. The incident was registered at the Vadapalani All Women Police Station under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Following an investigation, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The trial was conducted at the Pocso Special Court within the High Court campus. After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court found the accused guilty.
Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, the judge sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine. The court also directed that the convict should serve an additional four months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.
Senior police officers commended the inspector and the team from the Vadapalani All Women Police Station for their investigation and efforts in ensuring a conviction, noting that their police work and focus on the court proceedings were instrumental in securing the punishment for the accused.