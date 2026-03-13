Chennai: Convicted in Pocso case, youth gets 20-year jail term

Following an investigation, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The trial was conducted at the Pocso Special Court within the High Court campus. After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court found the accused guilty.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, the judge sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine. The court also directed that the convict should serve an additional four months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.