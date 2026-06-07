Chennai continues to swelter as rain pounds Western Ghats

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is set to persist over the Western ghats districts of the State till June 11, as Chennai and other north coastal areas will continue to experience hot and humid weather despite the advancing Southwest Monsoon.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to remain concentrated largely over the Western Ghats region during the coming days.
Heavy rain is likely over The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Erode and Salem and the ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts. On Tuesday, the warning area narrows to Theni, Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul districts.
By Wednesday, heavy rainfall is likely only over Kanniyakumari and the hilly areas of Tirunelveli. On Thursday, heavy rain is forecast over The Nilgiris and Theni and the ghat areas of Coimbatore.
The weather department stated that the conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 2-3 days. An east-west trough extending from coastal Karnataka to coastal Andhra Pradesh is currently influencing weather conditions over the region.
While rainfall remains concentrated over the Western Ghats and southern districts, Chennai continues to swelter. The city Airport recorded 40.4°C on Saturday, the second highest temperature in Tamil Nadu, with Cuddalore recording 40.7.
Despite the monsoon’s advance and partly cloudy skies are likely to prevail over the next two days, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist over Chennai and adjoining coastal districts. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 39-40°C.
Rainfall during the 24 hours ending Sunday morning remained concentrated over the Western Ghats belt. Chinnakallar in Coimbatore recorded the highest rainfall in the State at 61 mm.