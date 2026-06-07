Chennai continues to swelter as rain pounds Western Ghats

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to remain concentrated largely over the Western Ghats region during the coming days.

Heavy rain is likely over The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Erode and Salem and the ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts. On Tuesday, the warning area narrows to Theni, Kanniyakumari and The Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul districts.