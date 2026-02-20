Chennai consumer panel orders weight loss treatment centre to pay Rs 2 lakh to woman

Pronouncing the order, the bench comprising president D Gopinath and members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumhar allowed the complaint filed by B Elizabeth Nesamani, a resident of Namalawerpet in Ayanavaram.

Elizabeth told the commission that she came across a social media advertisement by Kolors Health Care Pvt Ltd offering 60 per cent off on weight loss treatment with a 100 per cent money-back guarantee and describing the programme as risk-free.