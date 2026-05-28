Chennai: Constable arrested for sexually abusing minor boy in Kodambakkam

The police said that the survivor is a native of Kanniyakumari district and is a Class 11 student. He came to his uncle's house in Kodambakkam for summer vacation. After the parents left for their hometown, the boy stayed at the relative's house.

The accused, Velappan (35), a policeman attached to the Vadapalani police station and a friend of the boy's uncle, came to the relative's house. Velappan and the boy's uncle consumed alcohol together. After a while, the boy's uncle fell asleep.