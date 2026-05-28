Chennai: Constable arrested for sexually abusing minor boy in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: Ashok Nagar police arrested a 35-year-old police constable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy after forcing him to consume alcohol at his relative's house in Kodambakkam.
The police said that the survivor is a native of Kanniyakumari district and is a Class 11 student. He came to his uncle's house in Kodambakkam for summer vacation. After the parents left for their hometown, the boy stayed at the relative's house.
The accused, Velappan (35), a policeman attached to the Vadapalani police station and a friend of the boy's uncle, came to the relative's house. Velappan and the boy's uncle consumed alcohol together. After a while, the boy's uncle fell asleep.
In the middle of the night, Velappan entered the bedroom where the boy was watching television and then forced the boy to consume alcohol and then allegedly sexually abused him.
The boy raised alarms, assaulted Velappan, escaped from the house and ran to the Ashok Nagar police station. The boy informed the police about the assault. The police immediately rushed to the house and arrested Velappan. They have registered a case against Velappan under the Pocso Act. Velappan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.