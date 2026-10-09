Chennai constable, aides try to steal seized two-wheelers from police station; arrested

Officials said he had used his knowledge of the station and the vehicles kept there to facilitate the thefts.

According to the investigation, the trio arrived in a load vehicle on Wednesday night and attempted to take away two-wheelers that had been seized by the police. But the officials at the Thoraipakkam police caught them during the attempt and arrested all three.

During the subsequent investigation, the police found that Velmurugan and the same two accomplices were involved in the theft of six two-wheelers in August, when he was posted at the Thoraipakkam police station.