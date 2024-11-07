Chennai connection: Usha Vance’s dad an IIT-Madras alumnus

CHENNAI: Usha Vance, wife of next US Vice President-designate J D Vance, has Chennai connection with the premier institution IIT-Madras. She is the first Indian origin lady to become the Second Lady of US.

Her father Radhakrishan is a M.Tech student of IIT-Madras. Her grandfather Rama Sastri was the first HoD of Physics Department when IIT-Madras came into being in Chennai.

He had served IIT-Madras in three terms and has also received special awards from the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Bakthavatchalam for raising vegetable garden.

The archive photographs of the award presentation was also shared to a TV channel by IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti. Later, the family migrated to United States and Usha married Vance.