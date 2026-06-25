Chennai: Conman claiming links to ex-minister cheats govt job aspirant of Rs 23 Lakh

The accused, identified as L Ilanchezhiyan (60), had allegedly claimed to have close ties with former transport minister and DMK MLA SS Sivasankar.

After initial reports claimed that the former minister's assistant was arrested, the DMK leader stated that he has no ties with the person arrested by the police and that he has no assistant named Ilanchezhiyan.

A police team picked the accused from Erode on Tuesday, from whom they seized two ID cards in which he falsely claimed to be a District Education Officer.