Chennai: Congress functionary, husband arrested for cheating party colleague of Rs 30 lakh

Mohammed Farooq (49), vice-president of the North Chennai district Congress, alleged that Thilagavathi, vice-president of the women's wing of the South Chennai West district Congress, and her husband Sivakumar (51) approached him in October 2024 seeking financial assistance.



They sought money to redeem a property in Choolaimedu, which had been mortgaged with East West Benefit Fund for Rs 8 lakh, and promised to repay the money along with interest after recovering and selling the property.



Officials said Farooq transferred Rs 18 lakh to the couple through RTGS on October 3, 2024. When he sought a cheque or property documents as security, the couple allegedly asked for another Rs 12 lakh, claiming they needed the money for the education of their daughter, who secured a medical seat.