Chennai: Congress functionary, husband arrested for cheating party colleague of Rs 30 lakh

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman Congress functionary and her husband were arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 30 lakh cheating case dating back to 2024 based on a party colleague’s complaint.
Mohammed Farooq (49), vice-president of the North Chennai district Congress, alleged that Thilagavathi, vice-president of the women's wing of the South Chennai West district Congress, and her husband Sivakumar (51) approached him in October 2024 seeking financial assistance.
They sought money to redeem a property in Choolaimedu, which had been mortgaged with East West Benefit Fund for Rs 8 lakh, and promised to repay the money along with interest after recovering and selling the property.
Officials said Farooq transferred Rs 18 lakh to the couple through RTGS on October 3, 2024. When he sought a cheque or property documents as security, the couple allegedly asked for another Rs 12 lakh, claiming they needed the money for the education of their daughter, who secured a medical seat.
Farooq arranged Rs 8 lakh as a loan from a friend and gave it to them on October 21, 2024, and also gave Rs 4 lakh after selling his wife's jewellery.
When Farooq later sought execution of the sale deed, the couple allegedly kept postponing it. During a visit to the property in June 2025, he learnt that it had been mortgaged with a private bank for Rs 16 lakh and that a related case was pending before the 10th Additional Sessions Court.
Farooq subsequently approached the Joint Commissioner (North Zone), following which a case was registered at Royapuram police station under Sections 120 (B) and 420 of the IPC. After investigation, a team led by Royapuram inspector arrested Thilagavathi and Sivakumar. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.