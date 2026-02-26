Chennai: Commissioner of Metro Railways Safety wraps up phase 2 inspection with positive remarks

With largely positive comments from CMRS, the inspection report is expected to be submitted to the Railway Board at the earliest, say the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials.

CMRS Anant Madhukar Chowdhary conducted remote testing on Wednesday from the CMRL headquarters at Nandanam. While an on-site inspection was held on Tuesday. Speaking to DT Next, a senior CMRL official said, “On Wednesday, CMRS tested the Operation Control Centre (OCC) from Nandanam. The controllers from the head office would send commands to train operators to check if the signals are well received. This is a crucial test for wrapping the report.”