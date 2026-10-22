Chennai: College student who jumped from terrace to escape police succumbs to injuries

The deceased has been identified as R Kishore Kumar (21), a resident of TP Chathiram. He was studying third-year B.Com at a private college in Avadi.

According to police, on the night of October 14, residents of Kamarajar Nagar in TP Chathiram alerted police that a few youths were smoking ganja on the terrace of a house in the area.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the youths who were allegedly smoking ganja on the terrace panicked and tried to flee.

In the melee, two youths, R Kishore Kumar and K Nithish Kumar (25), both belonging to the same locality - jumped from the terrace Both suffered severe injuries in the fall.