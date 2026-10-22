Chennai: College student who jumped from terrace to escape police succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student who had sustained grievous injuries after jumping from a terrace a week ago, to escape police in TP Chathiram died without responding to treatment on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as R Kishore Kumar (21), a resident of TP Chathiram. He was studying third-year B.Com at a private college in Avadi.
According to police, on the night of October 14, residents of Kamarajar Nagar in TP Chathiram alerted police that a few youths were smoking ganja on the terrace of a house in the area.
Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the youths who were allegedly smoking ganja on the terrace panicked and tried to flee.
In the melee, two youths, R Kishore Kumar and K Nithish Kumar (25), both belonging to the same locality - jumped from the terrace Both suffered severe injuries in the fall.
Police personnel rescued the injured duo and admitted them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment, where they were undergoing intensive care.
Kishore Kumar, who was in critical condition, died on Wednesday without responding to treatment. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Nithish Kumar continues to undergo treatment at the hospital.