Chennai college student killed in bike accident

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student was killed, and two of his friends who rode pillion suffered injuries after their two-wheeler collided with a water tanker truck on Koyambedu 100-Feet Road on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Madin (19) of Tondiarpet, a first-year BBA student at a private college in Koyambedu. Madin, along with two others, Charanraj (17) and Krishnan (17), were travelling on the same bike from the Rohini Theatre towards VR Mall when the accident happened.
Police said the bike collided with a water tanker travelling from Koyambedu towards Tirumangalam. The three students were not wearing helmets.
Truck driver, Muhammad Iqbal (43) of Nannilam in Tiruvarur district, was arrested by the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing.