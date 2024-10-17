Chennai college student drowns in sea off Marina beach

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student drowned in the sea off Marina beach on Thursday morning while playing with his friends.

The deceased was identified as A Kaviarasu of Mannadi, a final-year English literature student at a private college. On Thursday, Kaviarasu along with six other friends from his college visited the Marina beach after classes. While they were playing in the water, Kaviarasu and another friend were engulfed by a huge wave.

After his friends called for help, fishermen and rescue personnel patrolling the beach jumped into the sea and managed to pull one of them to the shore, but Kaviarasu could not be found.

Marina police personnel too joined the search and a beach patrol team patrolled along the shore.

About an hour after he went missing in the sea, Kaviarasu's body washed ashore, police said.

Marina police have registered a case and are investigating.