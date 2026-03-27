Chennai college student dies in car crash on way to Tada Falls

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student from Chennai died after a car carrying 10 students overturned near Gummidipoondi on Friday (March 27) morning, said a report by Maalaimalar.
The deceased, identified as Divya Priya, sustained severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to the Ponneri Government Hospital, where she was declared dead.
Her body has been sent for post-mortem.
According to police, a group of 10 college students, eight women and two men, had set out from Arumbakkam to Tada Falls in Andhra Pradesh.
The car, driven by Rajamoorthy (21), was travelling on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway near Thassur, close to Kavaripettai, when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The remaining nine occupants sustained minor injuries.
Kavaripettai police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.