Chennai: College student collapses to death, drug abuse suspected

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student was found dead on the roadside near a city corporation health centre in Pulianthope on Sunday night. Preliminary investigations have revealed that he had injected painkiller tablets into his body.
The deceased was identified as Rizwan, a second-year BA student at a private college in Royapettah. Police sources said that Rizwan collapsed and fell to the ground behind the Greater Chennai Corporation-run Emergency Obstetric care centre on Tiruvengadasamy Street in Pulianthope.
Passersby rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Pulianthope police were informed of the incident.
Police officers visited the scene, recovered Rizwan's body, and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police recovered empty syringes and vials from where he collapsed and have launched an investigation.
Probe revealed that Rizwan regularly abused drugs and also suffered from certain physical health issues. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, police said.