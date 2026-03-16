Chennai: College student collapses to death, drug abuse suspected

The deceased was identified as Rizwan, a second-year BA student at a private college in Royapettah. Police sources said that Rizwan collapsed and fell to the ground behind the Greater Chennai Corporation-run Emergency Obstetric care centre on Tiruvengadasamy Street in Pulianthope.

Passersby rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Pulianthope police were informed of the incident.