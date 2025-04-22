Chennai college professor arrested over student’s abortion

CHENNAI: The police arrested a professor during an attempt to medically terminate the pregnancy of his student with whom he was allegedly in a relationship despite being married to another woman, in Melakottaiyur, on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University is situated in Melakottaiyur on the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road. Rajesh Kumar (45) of Namakkal, who has completed a PhD, has been working as an Assistant Professor in the college since 2017.

Police said last month Rajesh got married and moved to a rented house near the college. However, Rajesh was in a relationship with a second-year woman student who stayed in the college hostel.

Recently, when they found that the girl was two months pregnant, they decided to medically terminate the pregnancy and went to a private hospital in Padur. During the abortion process, the girl suffered heavy bleeding and went into a critical stage.

Soon the hospital alerted the Thalambur police station, and the police who visited the hospital moved the girl to the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital.

Rajesh Kumar who was in an affair with the girl gave evasive replies and later an inquiry revealed that he had impregnated her.

Soon they arrested Rajesh Kumar and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. The police and the health department officers are also investigating the private hospital for carrying out medical termination of pregnancy.