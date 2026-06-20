Chennai: College girl, Class 6 girl die in separate road mishaps

In the first incident, Kausika (21) of Padappai, a student at a private college near Kattankulathur, was returning home on her bike from college on Friday evening. While travelling near Mannivakkam on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road, a tipper lorry approaching from behind sounded its horn loudly. Startled by the sudden noise, Kausika lost balance, and her vehicle collided with a scooter that was coming in the wrong direction.

The impact left Kausika with severe facial injuries, including serious damage to one eye. The elderly man riding the scooter was also injured. Both were rushed to a private hospital in the locality, where doctors declared Kausika dead on arrival.