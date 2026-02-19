Chennai: Collapsed in prison, man succumbs at Stanley hospital

The deceased was Punithan Mahimai Das alias Kelvin of Tiruneermalai Road. Sources said that he was arrested by the Shankar Nagar police on February 13 on an NBW (non-bailable warrant) for skipping trial in a robbery case.

On Wednesday afternoon, Punithan fainted and collapsed inside the prison. He was treated at the prison hospital and then shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital. He succumbed without responding to treatment on Thursday evening, the police said.