Chennai: Coastal communities raise concerns over Blue Economy projects at Ennore hearing

Mullaikodi, a fish vendor from Nochikuppam, said, “Women like me, who have been selling fish along the roadside for generations, are asked to shift to a newly established market. Beach beautification works and Blue Flag projects have reduced access to traditional vending spaces, making it difficult for us to continue our livelihoods.”

Yashodha from Kattupalli Kuppam pointed out that industries had promised permanent jobs to residents while acquiring coastal land. “But jobs are largely limited to housekeeping work for women and security duties for men. Industries should not displace coastal residents from our traditional fishing grounds,” she averred.

Durai Mahendren of Pazhaverkadu alleged that industrial activity around the three ports between Kattupalli and Ennore had affected marine resources. “The discharge of fly ash and hot water into waterbodies has led to fish deaths, declining fish diversity and reduced catches, affecting the livelihoods of fishers,” he opined.

Representatives from Kovalam also opposed the proposed Mamallan Reservoir, stating that converting the Nemmeli-Kovalam tidal salt marsh into a freshwater reservoir could affect wetlands that support fisheries, biodiversity and natural flood mitigation.

Participants collectively questioned the government’s portrayal of the Blue Economy as a model for prosperity, employment and environmental sustainability. They contended that projects implemented under the initiative had instead resulted in displacement, ecological degradation and the loss of community control over coastal resources.