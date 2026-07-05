Chennai: Coastal communities raise concerns over Blue Economy projects at Ennore hearing

CHENNAI: Coastal communities across northern TN on Saturday alleged that projects implemented under the Blue Economy initiative were affecting their traditional livelihoods, access to coastal resources and the environment at a public hearing organised by the Neithaliyal Collective in Ennore.
The hearing brought together fishers, fish vendors, salt pan workers and coastal residents from Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. They spoke before a panel comprising fisher activist Fatima Babu, filmmaker Gopi Nainar and coastal activist Jesu Rathinam.
Participants alleged that projects such as ports, industrial shrimp farms, seafood processing units, Blue Flag beach developments, desalination plants, the proposed Mamallan Reservoir and road expansion were transforming the coastline and affecting communities dependent on marine resources. Several speakers said that employment opportunities promised under industrial and infrastructure projects had failed to compensate for the loss of traditional occupations.
Gokul referred to the recent ammonia leak at St Peter & Paul Seafoods Exports near Periyapalayam, in which 16 young women workers died. “Many workers were housed inside the factory premises instead of being provided separate accommodation. It raises concerns over worker safety and welfare,” he added.
Mullaikodi, a fish vendor from Nochikuppam, said, “Women like me, who have been selling fish along the roadside for generations, are asked to shift to a newly established market. Beach beautification works and Blue Flag projects have reduced access to traditional vending spaces, making it difficult for us to continue our livelihoods.”
Yashodha from Kattupalli Kuppam pointed out that industries had promised permanent jobs to residents while acquiring coastal land. “But jobs are largely limited to housekeeping work for women and security duties for men. Industries should not displace coastal residents from our traditional fishing grounds,” she averred.
Durai Mahendren of Pazhaverkadu alleged that industrial activity around the three ports between Kattupalli and Ennore had affected marine resources. “The discharge of fly ash and hot water into waterbodies has led to fish deaths, declining fish diversity and reduced catches, affecting the livelihoods of fishers,” he opined.
Representatives from Kovalam also opposed the proposed Mamallan Reservoir, stating that converting the Nemmeli-Kovalam tidal salt marsh into a freshwater reservoir could affect wetlands that support fisheries, biodiversity and natural flood mitigation.
Participants collectively questioned the government’s portrayal of the Blue Economy as a model for prosperity, employment and environmental sustainability. They contended that projects implemented under the initiative had instead resulted in displacement, ecological degradation and the loss of community control over coastal resources.
The panel observed that the testimonies reflected common concerns over displacement, environmental degradation and declining access to coastal commons. The public hearing marked the beginning of a two-day programme on the Blue Economy in Ennore, with discussions on coastal development and community rights scheduled to continue on Sunday.