Chennai

Chennai: CMRL suspends parking at Egmore station due to rail construction

All other entries within the construction area will remain closed until further notice
Egmore Metro Station
Egmore Metro Station
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that the parking facility at Egmore Metro station will be fully suspended from March 9 until further notice due to construction works being carried out by Southern Railway at Egmore Railway Station

In a statement, CMRL said the works were being undertaken near the Metro station, and so parking was suspended in the interest of passenger safety and to facilitate the smooth progress of the construction activity. It also stated that only Entry B1 and Entry B2 of Egmore Metro station (Poonamallee High Road) will remain open for passengers.

All other entries within the construction area will remain closed until further notice. Passengers have been advised to use Entry B1 and Entry B2 on the PH Road side for entry and exit. The Metro operator said adequate signage and station staff would be available to guide commuters.

Egmore station
construction
Chennai Metro Rail Corporation CMRL

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in