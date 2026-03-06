Chennai: CMRL suspends parking at Egmore station due to rail construction

In a statement, CMRL said the works were being undertaken near the Metro station, and so parking was suspended in the interest of passenger safety and to facilitate the smooth progress of the construction activity. It also stated that only Entry B1 and Entry B2 of Egmore Metro station (Poonamallee High Road) will remain open for passengers.

All other entries within the construction area will remain closed until further notice. Passengers have been advised to use Entry B1 and Entry B2 on the PH Road side for entry and exit. The Metro operator said adequate signage and station staff would be available to guide commuters.