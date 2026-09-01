Chennai: Cleanliness workers to get food allowance

Explaining the salary package for the workers, the minister said the Chennai district Collector had fixed the daily wage for sanitation workers at Rs 832. The government was also considering their demand for a salary hike, he added. "Considering the demands of the workers, biometric attendance will be abolished, and an attendance register will be maintained," Rajmohan said, adding that the workers' demand to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who holds the Municipal Administration and Water Supply portfolio, would also be considered.