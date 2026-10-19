Chennai: Cleanliness worker lists mother as ghost worker to siphon salary; held

Police began investigations after an official with the private firm engaged by the Corporation for cleanliness work in Zone 10 found the fraud and filed a complaint. The supervisor, Karthikeyan, had allegedly marked attendance for one Mahalakshmi as a cleanliness worker, though she never reported for duty.



Her salary of Rs 19,800 per month, totalling Rs 98,930 for five months, was credited to her son's bank account. Her son, Pandian, also works as a cleanliness worker in the same firm.