Chennai: Class 9 girl jumps from school building after mobile phone theft allegation

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old Class 9 student is battling for life after she allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of a government school in Maduranthagam following repeated humiliation by classmates. She suffered a neck fracture and multiple injuries.
The student, whose identity has been withheld, has lost both her parents and has been living with her grandparents. She was rushed by teachers to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.
According to the police, about 10 days ago, a group of Class 9 students used a mobile phone belonging to one of the girls to take group photos and selfies on the school premises. The phone later went missing, and some students accused the victim of having taken and hidden it. Despite her denial, she was allegedly subjected to ridicule and pressure, as her peers demanded that she replace the phone if it was not found.
On Friday, the students are said to have again confronted her and threatened to lodge a police complaint if she did not return the mobile phone. Distressed over this, the girl reportedly told them about her family circumstances before jumping from the first floor.
Following an alert by the hospital, Maduranthagam police began an inquiry at the school. The Chief Educational Officer of Chengalpattu district also inspected the school, and statements from the headmistress, teachers and students are being recorded.
Officials said they were probing how students were allowed to bring mobile phones to school and why the issue was not addressed at an early stage.