Chennai: Class 9 girl jumps from school building after mobile phone theft allegation

The student, whose identity has been withheld, has lost both her parents and has been living with her grandparents. She was rushed by teachers to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

According to the police, about 10 days ago, a group of Class 9 students used a mobile phone belonging to one of the girls to take group photos and selfies on the school premises. The phone later went missing, and some students accused the victim of having taken and hidden it. Despite her denial, she was allegedly subjected to ridicule and pressure, as her peers demanded that she replace the phone if it was not found.