Chennai class 12 boy succumbs to lightning strike in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student died after being struck by lightning while working in his family’s farm field near Kancheepuram on Wednesday evening.
The deceased, identified as Viswanathan (16), was the eldest son of Gopalakrishnan, a farmer from Puthery village near Uveri Chatram in Kancheepuram. He was awaiting results from the board exam.
Police said Viswanathan had been helping his parents in their farmland.
On Wednesday evening, the family was collecting the harvested paddy crops when a sudden spell of summer rain accompanied by thunder and lightning struck the area.
During the downpour, lightning struck Viswanathan, causing him to collapse instantly in the field.
His parents, who witnessed the incident, were shocked, and with the help of locals, he was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH in a 108 ambulance.
However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.